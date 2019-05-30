× U.S. Corps Of Engineers Talk About Damage To Levees, Flooding Aftermath In Arkansas, Oklahoma

VAN BUREN, AR — As historic flooding levels continue to weigh on the River Valley, those with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are monitoring levee conditions in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

“In 1990, we had a high-water event through here, and it was only on the levees for a short period of time. So, this is a much greater event. Right now, we are passing about 570,000 cubic feet per second. In 1990, it was 360,000. That’s a lot more water,” said Col. Bob Dixon with the Corps’ Little Rock District.

Pressure on levees in the River Valley because of flooding is something Corps engineers said they will be looking into long after the water is gone.

“This event is not over. People need to pay attention to what happens after. The clean up is not just in the houses, but these levees need to be revitalized. They will be inspected. Our folks with the Army Corps of Engineers will help these communities inspect those with some technical assistance,” Dixon said.

District officials with the Army Corps of Engineers in Oklahoma are saying the high water is long from receding.

“We are in a weather pattern that makes that hard to predict. But it could, with an estimate, take well into the summer before these flood waters are evacuated,” said Lee Conley with the Corps’ Tulsa District.