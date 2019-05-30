× Tulane Football: Kickoff Times and TV Selections Announced for Five Tulane Football Games

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University football learned the kickoff times and network selections for five games on its 2019 slate following an announcement from the American Athletic Conference on Thursday.

The Green Wave will kickoff their 2019 season on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. on ESPN3 against Florida International University.

The following week, the Green Wave will travel to Auburn, Alabama to take on the Auburn University on Sept. 7. This will be the first time Tulane and Auburn have faced each other since 2006. The matchup kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and will be aired nationally on ESPN2.

Tulane returns to New Orleans to face Missouri State on Saturday, Sept. 14 with a kickoff time of 7 p.m. that will be broadcast on ESPN3.

The Green Wave’s trip to Army on Saturday, Oct. 5 will be televised on CBS Sports Network (CBSSN) at 11 a.m. Tulane will then make its second appearance on CBSSN, as it travels to Navy on Oct. 26 for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

All remaining game times and network selections will be announced once they are made available.

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.