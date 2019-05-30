× Three Calhoun teenagers arrested for arson

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) investigators have arrested two teenagers in connection with a suspected arson on Jim Finley Road in Ouachita Parish.

A 15-year-old juvenile was also taken into custody.

On March 21, LDAF firefighters discovered 14.5 acres of timber and a storage shed consumed by fire.

Investigators say 18-year-old Christopher Caleon Beaver and 18-year-old Jose Louis Reeves stole fireworks out of the victim’s shed and used the explosive to set fire to the property.

Both suspects are residents of Calhoun, La.

Beaver and Reeves were charged with one count each of simple arson, simple burglary and criminal trespass.

Both were arrested and booked into the Ouachita Parish Detention Center, with a $21,000 bond for both men.

The juvenile was charged with one count of criminal trespass and released back to his guardian.

If convicted, Beaver and Reeves face a fine and/or jail time.

Damage is estimated at $36,000 for the burned timber and shed.