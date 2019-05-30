‘The Rabbit’ is ready to swallow the title at New Orleans Oyster Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At Acme Oyster House in the French Quarter, Adrian Morgan bellies up to the bar.

Adrian bellies up to the oyster bar to fill his own belly and to practice to defend his title.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says Adrian Morgan is an athlete with his appetite.

Adrian is the Acme Oyster House World Oyster Eating Champion.

That's quite a title to swallow.

To become the king of oyster eating, Adrian ate 44 dozen oysters in eight minutes and fifteen seconds.

When you calculate that, that's an oyster slurped every second.

That makes Wild Bill asks Adrian how much he loves oysters.

Adrian says, oysters are not pizza, but so far, there's no pizza eating contest.

Adrian has more than must oysters on his menu of eating contest championships.

He won a contest eating ribs, three and a half pounds in just eight minutes.

He won a contest eating tamales, 64 tamales in twelve minutes.

His award-winning eating career started back in 2010 with peanut butter and banana sandwiches.

Adrian Morgan ate 18 and a half of those sandwiches in ten minutes.

Gobbling all those trophies for eating, Adrian Morgan earned a nickname. They started calling him, "the Rabbit".

Why, "the Rabbit"?

He trained for all those eating contests by eating salads.

You'll see "the Rabbit" defending his title at the Acme Oyster House World Oyster Eating Contest. It starts Sunday morning, June 4 at 11:45.

It's just one of the delicious events on the line-up at the New Orleans Oyster Festival at Woldenburg Park, just behind the Aquarium.

Admission to the festival is free.

