Slidell couple charged with second degree murder in death of 3-month-old baby

SLIDELL – After the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office made a ruling on the manner of death in this case, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Investigators upgraded the charges on the parents to second degree murder.

The parents of the three-month-old baby were arrested back in April, after the newborn baby boy was found dead.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department, 28-year-old Kevin Scott and 27-year-old Samantha Hotard were originally charged with second degree cruelty to juveniles and cruelty to juveniles.

The baby was found unresponsive in a Slidell-area home on April 8 and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Doctors determined the baby had suffered a “non-accidental fracture to the right arm,” according to the STPSO.

With the ruling from the coroner, both Scott and Hotard’s charges have been upgraded.