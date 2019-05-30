Perfectly happy with his perfect score on the ACT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTWEGO, La - He's smart.

Really smart.

Did he have any idea just how smart?

He says, "well, my teachers have been telling me that since I was young."

WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood says he's smart and he's also amazing.

And that's why he's now one of Wild Bill's Amazing Kids brought to you by your friends at The Keating Law Firm.

His name is Trevor Treadway.

And Trevor Treadway just supersized himself right out from the middle of his Algebra 3 class.

It happened at his high school, Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy in Westwego, Louisiana.

What Trevor did is something significant.

It's something rare.

Something almost unheard of for a sixteen-year-old student.

Wild Bill wonders, "did you surprise yourself?

Trevor Treadway says, "yea, when I first went in there, just a practice run, I didn't intend to do as well as I did."

It's why Trevor Treadway is the talk of the hall.

Trevor scored a perfect 36 on the ACT, the college admissions test taken mostly by kids a lot older than Trevor.

Mostly kids in the eleventh and twelfth grades take the ACT.

Trevor took it as a tenth grader.

Trevor says, "I just went in there to get a baseline to see how well I would do and see what I needed to improve on."

Wild Bill Wood reacts, "you just took the test for the fun of it?

Trevor Treadway says, "yes."

Wild Bill wonders, "how much fun was it?"

Trevor admits, "honestly, not much."

Trevor is straight A student

He has been since first grade.

His favorite subject is math.

His least favorite is English.

He's not sure what he wants to do with all his brain power. Possibly a career as a teacher.

A math teacher, of course.

However his life adds up, right now he's perfectly satisfied being the way it.

Just perfect.