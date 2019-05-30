× Opening of Morganza Spillway delayed

NEW ORLEANS – Based on the current forecast, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is delaying operation of the Morganza Floodway until June 6.

The floodway was originally scheduled to open on June 2.

The Mississippi River is predicted to reach 60 ft. at the structure on June 9, instead of the previously forecasted June 5.

The Army Corps of Engineers only intends to operate the structure when needed as to not put additional water into the Atchafalaya Basin.

We will continue to monitor the forecast daily.