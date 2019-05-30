× NOPD: Burglar shot by his own gun after struggle with victim on Jackson Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — When police responded to a call in the 2300 block of Jackson Avenue early this morning, they found a man who had been shot.

They say the man was shot with his own gun. Police also say that they were able to determine that the man actually intended to use that gun to commit a crime.

It all started at about 3:00 in the morning. Police say a burglary suspect used a gun to force his way into a home where a man and woman live. Cops say that the burglary suspect and the man who lives at the home got into a struggle over the weapon. During the battle, the burglary suspect was shot in the shoulder and thigh.

That suspect is identified as 37-year-old Bradford Crier. Police say he was taken to a hospital for treatment of the gunshot wounds. They say there were no other injuries.

Police say Crier faces an aggravated burglary case. They say the man who lives in the home will not face charges because the shooting was determined to have occurred in self-defense.

Police did not say reveal the motive for the burglary or if the couple who lives in the home knows the suspect.

Police plan to book Crier once he’s released from the hospital. They say he faces two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.

29.940581 -90.086483