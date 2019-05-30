Murray adds new dimension to Saints running back room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La. -- Running back Latavius Murray joined the Saints this off-season as a free agent signing from the Vikings-- a move that was a no-brainer.

"Once I got the call from New Orleans," Murray said. "There was no more talking that needed to be done other than 'Hey, this is a place I want to be for sure and let's make it happen.' This is a place that's been competing for a championship in the past few years and been very, very close. For me, going into year 7, that's what it's all about."

Murray, who led the Vikings in carries and rushing touchdowns last season, knows he'll be splitting reps with Alvin Kamara. But their different skill sets are what will make them each valuable in the Saints offense.

"I think what's most important for a back and as a back," Murray said, "is to bring to the table what you can bring and just be you. There's different guys that can do different things. Obviously Alvin does some things different-- better than I can do-- but I know what I can bring to the table."

Murray is entering his 7th season in the NFL, which is considered a veteran in the league. But that's no where near the experience of his new quarterback, Drew Brees.

"Well he just told me this was his 19th season," Murray said. "I've never heard that before. The quarterback he played with in San Diego-- Doug Flutie-- I said, 'You've got to be kidding me.' And [Brees] was drafted in '01 and I was 11 years old."