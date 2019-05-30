Man indicted for murder after police find body wrapped in rug in French Quarter apartment

Morgan Rothe-Skinner

NEW ORLEANS – A man who was arrested for stabbing his step-uncle to death and then wrapping the body in a rug while holding his grandmother hostage in a French Quarter apartment has been indicted for murder.

Twenty-six-year-old Tulane student Morgan Rothe-Skinner was arrested after a brief standoff with police at an apartment in the 600 block of Burgundy Street in February.

Rothe-Skinner stabbed 52-year-old Daniel Magrini multiple times and then prevented his 76-year-old grandmother from leaving the apartment for several hours, according to the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office.

After a brief standoff, NOPD officers entered the apartment and found Magrini’s body rolled up in a rug.

Rothe-Skinner had been attempting to conceal and move the body, according to the DA’s office.

If convicted of murder, Rothe-Skinner faces a mandatory life sentence.

600 block of Burgundy Street

