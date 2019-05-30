Fatal accident closes I-10 East on the Highrise Bridge

I-10 East is now closed to traffic on the Highrise Bridge due to an accident. Traffic is being diverted at Louisa Street. Congestion from this incident has reached the I-10/I-610 merge. — New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) May 30, 2019

The NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality on Interstate 10 East at the high-rise bridge, near Louisa Avenue.

Initial reports show a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes during this closure.

No further details are available at this time.