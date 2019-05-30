Fatal accident closes I-10 East on the Highrise Bridge

Posted 2:22 PM, May 30, 2019, by , Updated at 02:33PM, May 30, 2019

The NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality on Interstate 10 East at the high-rise bridge, near Louisa Avenue.

Initial reports show a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

 Drivers are urged to take alternate routes during this closure.

No further details are available at this time.

