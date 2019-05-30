East Baton Rouge Deputy killed in early morning crash

BATON ROUGE – An East Baton Rouge Parish Deputy died after an early morning crash.

The deputy was killed when his marked police unit crashed near Pin Oak and Port Hudson-Pride Road in Zachary around 6:30 a.m., according to WBRZ.

A K9 unit was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but was unharmed.

A procession of police vehicles escorted the coroner’s van from the scene as the roadway reopened around 9 a.m., according to WBRZ.

No further information has been released.

