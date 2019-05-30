Local doctor giving botox if you donate blood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- There's nothing we love more than shining a spotlight on people in our community doing good deeds! We want to shine a light on those making a difference right here in Louisiana with our segment called, "Three Cheers For."

This week our "Three Cheers For" goes to Dr. Benjamin Boudreaux from Northshore Plastic Surgery in Mandeville. Donate blood...get botox?!

Dr. Boudreaux thought of a creative way to get folks to donate blood by offering botox discounts to those that donate. The National Blood Center gave him an award earlier this month for the most creative blood drive.

For every pint of blood three lives are saved, and for the past three years with this blood drive, Dr. Boudreaux has helped save 900 lives.

For more information on Northshore Plastic Surgery, click HERE.