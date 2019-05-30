Come From Away sends an uplifting message of extreme kindness in the midst of tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The Saenger Theatre is showing a new Broadway musical, "Come From Away."

It's an uplifting story about strangers coming together and helping one another during a time of need.

Based on true events, Come From Away was created from the stories of 7,000 stranded passengers following the attacks of 9/11.

Thirty-eight planes were diverted to Gander's air strip in Newfoundland which is located off the eastern coast of Canada.

So, what started as an average day in a small town turned into an international sleepover with unique stories from people across the globe.

What better way to tell their stories than with a musical?

"We're portraying people that are members of the Gander community and the Newfoundland community, and we're also portraying the people who come from away, the people who were flying to the United State," says one of the show's actors, Chamblee Ferguson.

Two of those people whose flight was grounded are Nick and Diane Marson.

They met during the days that followed the terrorist attack, and fell in love.

"Neither one of us got on that plane expecting a romantic encounter," says Nick.

"When something terrible happens, you want to be with family and friends and people you know, and we were both alone on the plane," says Diane as they shared their personal experiences from the days spent in Newfoundland.

A year later they were married, and they traveled back to Canada to commemorate their love.

Their story is just one of the many that are told throughout the production of Come From Away.

"I think one of the wonderful things about that show is that it gives all of us inside the show and also those watching it an additional lens through which to see the events that happened on 9/11 and the following days," says another actress from the show, Christine Toy Johnson.

"There were 7,000 friends by the middle of the week, and by the time these people left, they were like family," says Diane.

Come From Away is now playing at the Saenger Theatre until Sunday, June 2nd.

The show is also hosting a donation drive for Covenant House where you can drop off small toiletry items when you come to the show.

For more information, click here.