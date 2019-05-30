× All-American: Kody Hoese Named Collegiate Baseball All-American

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Tulane infielder and 2019 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year Kody Hoese has earned his first All-American honor of the year as on Thursday he was named to the first team by Collegiate Baseball the organization announced.

Hoese is the first Tulane player since Brian Bogusevic in 2005 to be named a first team All-American by Collegiate Baseball, while becoming just the fifth player in program history to land on the first team joining Bogusevic, Chad Sutter, Brandon Belanger and Michael Aubrey as the only players to do so.

The third baseman was one of three players from The American to be named to the first team, while four total players from the conference were named to one of the three teams.

The Griffith, Indiana, native finished the 2019 season leading the Green Wave with a .391 batting average, producing 92 hits with 61 RBI and 72 runs scored. Hoese slugged .779 to go with a .486 on-base percentage as he started all 58 games for the team this season.

Hoese’s numbers this year has him littered throughout the program record book, as he now ranks fourth in slugging percentage, tied for second all-time in a single season with 23 home runs and fourth with 183 total bases. Within the conference the home runs, total bases, slugging percentage and 72 runs scored are all American Athletic Conference records.

In 28 games this year Hoese finished with multiple hits, including having 18 games with two hits, eight games with three hits and a game with four and five hits, respectively. 17 times, Hoese drove in multiple runs with 10 games driving in two, five games driving in three and a pair of games with four.

Hoese had the longest hitting streak on the team this year spanning 19 games, while reaching base safely in 35 consecutive games at one point.

He tied the single-game record for home runs with three against Lamar, while also becoming the first player since 2013 to have five hits in a game coming on the road at New Orleans. From the beginning of April until mid-May, Hoese hit above .400, with his highest mark reaching .417.

This year Hoese was named a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy, being named the conference’s player of the week twice, along with earning national hitter of the week honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Article courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.