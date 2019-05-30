10th annual Bayou Country Superfest draws 50,000 fans to Death Valley

BATON ROUGE – Bayou Country Superfest returned home to Baton Rouge and LSU Tiger Stadium for its 10th annual celebration, continuing its legacy as one of Louisiana’s premier annual festivals.

Since the start of its decade-long run as a Memorial Day Weekend tradition, Bayou Country has presented both superstars and up-and-coming artists alike.

This year’s performers included Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Brett Young, Cassadee Pope, Chase Rice, and local standouts Parish County Line.

The two-day 2019 Festival was attended by approximately 50,000 fans, many of whom tailgated outside the stadium before each day’s performances began, creating the only-at-Tiger-Stadium experience that has always been a part of the spirit of Bayou Country Superfest.

Sponsors of Bayou Country Superfest included: The State of Louisiana Department of Culture, Recreation & Tourism; Visit Baton Rouge; the City of Baton Rouge; Bud Light, the official beer sponsor of Bayou Country Superfest; and Louisiana Seafood.