Suspect shoots himself after earlier shooting 4 in Cleveland, Texas, including sheriff's deputy

A man suspected of shooting four people — one fatally — at two locations in Cleveland, Texas, fatally shot himself on Wednesday, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Erik Burse.

Pavol Vido, 65, who had earlier shot a sheriff’s deputy and three other people, shot himself when officers confronted him, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in a Facebook post on its verified page. Scents dogs got a hit on the suspect and officers confronted him as he hid under a boat. No other details were available.

The original shooting began at a plumbing company along Highway 321 in Cleveland, where deputies found a dead woman, said Capt. Ken DeFoor, a spokesman with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two others were shot; their conditions are unknown.

A deputy followed the suspect, and gunshots were exchanged as the suspect pulled into a veterinary clinic parking lot down the road, DeFoor said. The deputy was shot in the neck and was airlifted to a hospital in Houston in stable condition, the spokesman said.

Vido was identified as the gunman.

Deputies had been searching for Vido, who was driving a 2004 white Mercury vehicle, DeFoor said. It’s unknown if the suspect and the shooting victims knew each other.

Vido appeared to have been living in a structure behind the plumbing business, according to DeFoor. He was in the process of being evicted, but it’s unknown whether that played a role in the shooting, the spokesman said.

Cleveland is about 45 miles northeast of Houston.