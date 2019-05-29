NOPD bodycam footage shows deadly encounter at N.O. East apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - The NOPD has released body camera footage of an officer-involved shootout that occurred at a New Orleans East apartment complex on May 17.

In the video, you can see Donald Davis, Jr., walking out of the rental office at the Laguna Beach Apartment Complex after allegedly threatening the manager at gunpoint.

Davis can be seen tucking a handgun into his waistband as he exits the building.

As soon as he walked outside, three NOPD officers who had responded to reports of an aggravated assault with a firearm confronted Davis, who can be seen on the video drawing his gun and pointing it at the officers.

Davis engaged in a brief verbal exchange with the officers, according to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

During the exchange, Davis dared the officers to shoot him before opening fire himself, Ferguson said.

The officers returned fire, striking Davis multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ferguson said that the officers acted in accordance with department policy.

They will return to their regular assignments later this week.