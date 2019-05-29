New Orleans music community rallies behind injured upright bass player

NEW ORLEANS – Local musicians are pitching in to help upright bass player Grayson Brockamp recover from a devastating car crash.

Brockamp’s car was struck by a stolen vehicle during a police chase on May 24, according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money to aid in his recovery.

The crash left Brockamp with a totaled car, multiple broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a broken sacrum.

Brockamp’s upright bass was also destroyed.

John Saavedra and Ashlin Parker set up the online fundraising campaign to raise $10,000 to replace Brockamp’s musical instrument and cover his living and transportation expenses during what is expected to be a long recovery process.

The campaign raised over $3,500 in donations from 50 people in its first 12 hours.

