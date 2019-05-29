New Orleans music community rallies behind injured upright bass player

Posted 2:38 PM, May 29, 2019, by

Photo courtesy Grayson’s new Bass/medical bills/living expenses GoFundMe campaign

NEW ORLEANS – Local musicians are pitching in to help upright bass player Grayson Brockamp recover from a devastating car crash.

Brockamp’s car was struck by a stolen vehicle during a police chase on May 24, according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money to aid in his recovery.

The crash left Brockamp with a totaled car, multiple broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a broken sacrum.

Brockamp’s upright bass was also destroyed.

John Saavedra and Ashlin Parker set up the online fundraising campaign to raise $10,000 to replace Brockamp’s musical instrument and cover his living and transportation expenses during what is expected to be a long recovery process.

The campaign raised over $3,500 in donations from 50 people in its first 12 hours.

Click here for more information.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.