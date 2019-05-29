× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Fruit Spreads

Don’t get yourself in a jam by buying the wrong preserves! Some are made with real, whole fruit and can be a great addition to a wholesome breakfast or the perfect PB&J, but many are made with more added sugar than real fruit – and some contain no real fruit at all! In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, Molly gives us the skinny on the best & worst of jams, jellies, & preserves on shelves.

Jelly, jam & preserves: Typically all made from fruit mixed with sugar & pectin (a carbohydrate found in cell walls of most fruit that gels to add thickness). The main difference is the form that the fruit takes:

Jelly : fruit juice is used

: fruit juice is used Jam : fruit is in the form of pulp or crushed fruit; texture is more similar to pureed fruit

: fruit is in the form of pulp or crushed fruit; texture is more similar to pureed fruit Preserves: fruit is in chunks or pieces, surrounded by a syrup or a jam

Nutrition facts below are for one tablespoon

LOVE IT!

Tart Cherry Butter by Eden Foods

35 calories – 9 grams carbs – 8 grams sugar – just cherries, nothing else

Organic tart cherries

Bionature Fruit Spread

30 calories – 8 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar

Berry blend, apple juice concentrate, fruit pectin, ascorbic acid

LIKE IT!

Smucker’s Low Sugar Jelly

25 calories – 6 grams carbs – 5 grams sugar

Grape juice, sugar, water, fruit pectin, locust bean gum, potassium sorbate

Still just sugar, but about half of regular jelly. Also no artificial sweeteners

HATE IT!

Smucker’s Sugar Free Jam

10 calories – 5 grams carbs – 0 sugar (+ 3 grams fiber from maltodextrin)

Water, fruit, polydextrose, maltodextrin, fruit pectin, locust bean gum, natural flavor, citric acid, potassium sorbate, sucralose (Splenda), calcium chloride, red 40, blue 1

Very low calorie & zero sugar but has artificial sweetener sucralose + artificial colors red 40 & Blue 1.

Smucker’s & Welch’s Jam & Jelly

50 calories – 13 grams carbs – 12 grams sugar

Strawberry or grape juice, high fructose corn syrup, corn syrup, fruit pectin, citric acid (no real strawberries)

Bonne Maman Marmalade

50 calories – 13 grams carbs – 13 grams sugar

Sugar is first ingredient, followed by orange peels and then more sugar

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.