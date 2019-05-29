× Get the Skinny in the Kitchen | Molly’s Blueberry Cobbler – Made-Over by Ben!

Back in the kitchen with Ben McLauchlin of Swerve – and Ben has re-made Molly’s blueberry cobbler recipe, making it better than ever but still low in carbs and gluten-free!

Blueberry Cobbler

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

Filling:

3 1/2 cups of fresh or frozen blueberries

1/2 teaspoon xanthan gum

1/3 cup Swerve Granular

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Topping:

1 1/3 cup almond flour

1/3 cup butter (cold and cut into small squares or grated with a cheese grater)

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/4 cup Brown Swerve

1 teaspoon lemon zest

Instructions:

Place over rack in lower third of oven and preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a medium bowl, combine blueberries, xanthan gum, Swerve Granular, and lemon juice and mix well until the blueberries are coated. Add the blueberry mixture to a 9 x 9 pan (or smaller ramekins.)

In a medium bowl, mix together almond flour, Brown Swerve, cinnamon, nutmeg and lemon zest. With a pastry/biscuit cutter or fork, cut butter into dry ingredient mixture. Dough will feel like cookie dough. Spread the dough evenly over the blueberry mixture.

Bake for around 22 minutes (for the large pan) or 16-18 minutes in smaller ramekins – or until the crust is golden and the blueberries are bubbling. Serve warm or cold, and with Swerved ice cream or whipped cream.

Per serving: 210 calories, 16 grams fat, 5 grams saturated fat, 5 mg sodium, 27 grams carbohydrate (8 grams net carbs), 5 grams fiber, 8 grams sugar, 4 grams protein.

##

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! Follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD – and check out her weekly podcast; just search ‘Molly Kimball’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.