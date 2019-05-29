Burglars drop in on Gentilly sports shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find whoever burglarized a sports equipment store in Gentilly. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened at about 12:30 in the morning at the Elite Sports store located in the 3100 block of Gentilly Boulevard. The store's security cameras recorded much of what happened.

The burglars are seen dropping into the store from the ceiling. Police say they broke into the building from the roof. In all, three burglars are seen on the surveillance footage.

Police say the trio got away with several pairs of shoes, clothing, and even some jewelry. According to the NOPD, the burglars drove off in a dark-colored sedan.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice report, call CrimeStoppers. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, 400 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.