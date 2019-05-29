Aw shucks! P & J Oysters since 1876

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's history in these parts.

It's the history of oysters.

And it starts where WGNO News with a Twist fun guy Wild Bill Wood takes you. That's to P&J Oyster Company.

Here's the P & J story:

No institution has played a larger role in the advancement of south Louisiana's oyster industry than New Orleans' P&J Oyster Company, the oldest business of its kind in the United States.

For more than 140 years it has been cultivating and harvesting oysters that are consistently recognized for their uncompromising freshness and quality of flavor.

P&J oysters were present at the creation of many legendary dishes of New Orleans' Creole cuisine. One such is the most famous oyster dish of them all-oysters Rockefeller, invented in the 1880s at Antoine's by the restaurant's proprietor, Jules Alciatore.