2019 HOPE Gala this Saturday, June 1st

NEW ORLEANS –  Tickets are going fast and you don’t want to miss the 2019 HOPE Gala.

The HOPE Gala is an elegant fundraising event filled with celebration to support families in a medical crisis caused by a chronic illness.

Hemophilia is a rare disorder in which blood doesn’t clot normally because it lacks sufficient blood-clotting proteins (clotting factors).

Those who suffer with hemophilia, may bleed for a longer time after an injury, than than someone whose blood clotted normally.

Come enjoy an extraordinary dinner at this black-tie event that will leave you inspired by hearing stories of people who have overcome insurmountable circumstances while living with Hemophilia.

The gala will feature a silent auction, live entertainment, dessert dash, unique art, and awards.

This will surely be a night to remember.

Buy your tickets before the event sells out!

Individual tickets are $200 per person, or $300 per couple.

The HOPE Gala is being held at the Jung Hotel, at 1500 Canal St. in New Orleans.

​Formal Attire is required, while a masquerade mask is optional.

Doors open and check-in begins at 5 P.M.

Cocktails will be served while the silent auction takes place, from 5-7 P.M.

And from 7-10 P.M.  guests will enjoy a presentation and dinner in the main ballroom.

