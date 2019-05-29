10 of NOLA’s best vie for chance to perform at Essence Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- This year marks the 25th Anniversary of the Essence Festival so we expect a number of special events.

One of those events is the chance for a New Orleans artists to perform among the stars at the festival in the Superdome.

Singer Casme is one of those artists and she says, "I call what I do gumbo. It's literally a mixture of everything I am. A little bit of rock, a little bit of soul, a little bit of funk, a little bit of Motown, definitely inspirational."

Casme's one of 10 local artists competing for a chance to perform on the 4th of July weekend. This group of finalists survived a round of over 60 artists vying to perform, and the competition is tough.

The music showcase takes place May 30 at 7pm at the New Orleans Jazz Market.

LBJ, Tamica are the emcees while Irma Thomas, "Tank" from Tank and the Bangas, and Essence Entertainment Director Cori Murray serve as the judges.

It's gonna be fun!

The New Orleans Music Showcase is sponsored by the New Orleans Multicultural Tourism Network in partnership with the Essence Festival.