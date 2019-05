Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The Rayo Brothers are an old-timey country band from the west... of Louisiana.

Their hometown is Lafayette. But they make it out to these parts every once and a while.

On one of their trips to New Orleans, they passed by the Twist Stage to play some songs from their new album Victim & Villain. You can get it now wherever you buy music.

To catch the band's next show or to see when they'll be back in town, check out the Rayo Brothers website or follow them on Facebook.