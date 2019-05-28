Metairie shed fire threatens several homes

METAIRIE– Jefferson Parish Firefighters were called to an early morning blaze in a shed behind a home in the 6000 block of Amherst Street in Metairie.

Firefighters arriving on the scene around 3:00 A.M. found a shed in the back of one home engulfed in flames.

They were able to evacuate the home, but the fire did damage the back of the home as well as a neighbor’s shed.

No word on what caused the fire at this time.

We will update this developing story as more details become available.