Metairie shed fire threatens several homes

May 28, 2019

METAIRIE– Jefferson Parish Firefighters were called to an early morning  blaze in a shed behind a home in the 6000 block of Amherst Street in Metairie.

Firefighters arriving on the scene around 3:00 A.M. found a shed in the back of one home engulfed in flames.

They were able to evacuate the home, but the fire did damage the back of the home as well as a neighbor’s shed.

No word on what caused the fire at this time.

