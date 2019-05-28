× Meditate New Orleans hosting ‘Reclaiming the Goddess Within’ Empowerment Weekend

NEW ORLEANS– Meditate New Orleans proudly announces their second annual “Reclaiming the Goddess Within: A Women’s Empowerment and Mindfulness Weekend.” This transformative event is dedicated to helping women discover their higher purpose.

“Reclaiming the Goddess Within” will bring together women from across the state and region for an impactful two-day experience that celebrates the importance of honoring oneself. After last year’s event was so successful, the program aims to guide individuals through the spiritual process of cultivating inner stillness and deeper prescence, while creating self-loving shifts. There will be provoking talks and engaging activities that focus on mindfulness, forgiveness, empowerment and finding personal freedom. This experience is designed to energize and inspire women of all ages and backgrounds, helping the guests to channel their inner goddesses.

“I’m so excited to offer this unique weekend of empowerment that invites ladies on a special journey of healing mindfulness and personal renewal,” Stephanie Osborne, owner of Meditate New Orleans said.

Meditate New Orleans is a female-owned guided meditation business aspiring to cultivate and empower individuals by offering an array of experiences and lessons in mindfulness.

“Reclaiming the Goddess Within: A Women’s Empowerment and Mindfulness Weekend takes place at The Pavilion of Two Sisters in City Park on Saturday and Sunday, June 1st-June 2nd from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost for the two-day transformative event starts at $99. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

The first 50 people to buy tickets will receive a free event print signed by renowned artist Terrance Osborne.

For more information about Meditate New Orleans, click HERE.