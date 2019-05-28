× LSU’s Wade: “Mistakes made”, denies $300k offer to star freshman Naz Reid

Embattled LSU basketball coach Will Wade made his first public comments since was suspended and then re-instated by the University. Wade, in remarks to media at the SEC meetings at Sandestin, said he made some mistakes, one of those was not meeting with LSU officials earlier.

Wade was asked about the report of an FBI wiretap of him making a “strong ass offer” to a recruit, believed to be LSU freshman guard Javonte Smart.

Wade denied an allegation reportedly made by a former University of Arizona assistant coach that he had a $300,000 for LSU star freshman Naz Reid.

Wade said in the past, his attitude was at times, lacking.

Wade said he was proud of what his players and coaches accomplished in his absence. LSU reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. But, he said he was disappointed that so much news was about him, and not his team.

Wade said he hopes to one day reveal publicly his side of allegations made against him. He said he must work to regain "trust".

And, he said he hopes to earn the trust of new LSU director of athletics Scott Woodward.

In an amended contract, Wade forfeited $250,000 in performance bonuses.

He can now be fired with cause if he commits level 1 or level 2 NCAA violations or if he is issued a formal notice by the NCAA of level 1 or level 2 violations.