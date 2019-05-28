× Driver arrested and pedestrian killed on Airline Highway

METAIRIE– State Police say that 67-year-old Ricky Lee of Metairie was killed while walking on Airline Highway when he was hit by a box truck driven 24-year-old Khalil Brice of Natchez, Mississippi.

Investigators say that it appears that Lee was walking northbound in the Southbound lane of Airline Highway around 9:00 p.m. Monday night when he was hit by the box truck, driven by Brice.

His injuries were fatal.

Lee was pronounced dead on scene by the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment on his part may have been a factor, and a toxicology sample was obtained from him for analysis.

Brice was properly restrained and was uninjured.

Impairment on his part is considered a factor, and he was arrested and booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on one charge of vehicular homicide.