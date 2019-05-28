× Debbie Gibson & NKOTB’s Joey McIntyre croon #1 song together on Mixtape Tour

NEW ORLEANS– The Mixtape Tour 2019 starring New Kids On The Block, Debbie Gibson, Tiffany, Salt-N-Pepa, and Naughty by Nature visited the Smoothie King Center.

It was a throwback party with all of these artists performing some of their biggest hits from the 1980’s and 1990’s.

At one moment during the show, Pop Princess Debbie Gibson was performing her #1 hit from 1989, “Lost in Your Eyes” on the piano when all of a sudden NKOTB’s Joey McIntyre came out and performed the song with Gibson as a duet. Fans went wild!