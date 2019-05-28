2019 New Orleans Oyster Festival with ACME Oyster House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2019 New Orleans Oyster Festival

"You better not eat for days leading up to the New Orleans Oyster Festival. We have collected the best seafood restaurants New Orleans has to offer, and packed them into one area for two days. Who could ask for anything more?" - nolaoysterfest.org

June 1-2, 2019

Woldenberg Park (Located Next to the Entergy Giant Screen Theater/Aquarium) 1 Canal St. New Orleans, LA 70130

10:00am-8:00pm

Free Admission

VIP Admission Oyster Festival VIP guests can relax with complimentary beverages, seating and A/C restrooms. Each VIP guest will receive one food ticket to redeem for any food item at the festival. Guests who purchase weekend passes will receive one ticket per day. The complimentary beverages include 5 alcoholic drinks (Liquor, Beer or Wine) and unlimited soda and water. VIP One Day Pass (June 1 or 2, 2019) - $75 (+ $4.35 fee) VIP Weekend Pass (June 1-2, 2019) - $135 (+ $6.76 fee)

Schedule of Events Saturday, June 1, 2019 Main Stage 10:30am-11:45am - Remedy 12:00pm-12:45pm - P&J Oyster Shucking Contest 1:00pm-2:30pm - Feufollet 2:45pm-4:15pm - Cha Wa 4:30pm-6:00pm - Maggie Koerner 6:30pm-8:00pm - Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs Cooking Demonstration Stage 11:30am-12:15pm -Felix's Restaurant & Oyster Bar Cooking Demo 12:45pm-1:30pm - Delgado Community College Culinary Arts Program Cooking Demo 1:45pm-2:30pm - Gris Gris Cooking Demo 3:00pm-4:00pm - Free Agents Brass Band 4:30pm-5:30pm - Phoenix Brass Band Sunday, June 2, 2019 Main Stage 10:30am-11:30am - Betty Winn & One-A-Chord 11:45pm-1:00pm - ACME Oyster House World Oyster Eating Contest 1:15pm-2:45pm - Amanda Shaw 3:00pm-4:30pm - Bucktown Allstars 4:45pm-6:15pm - Brass-A-Holics 6:45pm-8:00pm - Bag of Donuts Cooking Demonstration Stage 11:00am-11:45pm - Desire Oyster Bar at the Royal Sonesta Cooking Demo 1:00pm-1:45pm - UNO School of Hotel, Restaurant & Tourism Demo 2:00pm-2:45pm - Andrea's Restaurant Cooking Demo 3:15pm-4:15pm - Young Pin Stripe Brass Band 4:45pm-5:45pm - All For One Brass Band



ACME Oyster House

Locations French Quarter Address 724 Iberville Street New Orleans, LA 70130 Phone 504-522-5973 Hours Sunday-Thursday: 10:30AM - 10:00PM Friday-Saturday: 10:30AM - 11:00PM Menu Metairie Address 3000 Veterans Boulevard Metairie, LA 70002 Phone 504-309-4056 Hours Sunday-Thursday: 11:00AM - 10:00PM Friday-Saturday: 11:00AM - 11:00PM Menu Covington Address 1202 N. Highway. 190 Covington, LA 70433 Phone 985-246-6155 Hours Monday -Thursday: 11:00AM - 9:00PM Friday-Saturday: 11:00AM - 10:00PM Sunday: 11:00AM - 9:00PM Menu



