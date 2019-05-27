Them again? LSU to face Stony Brook in Baton Rouge Regional

Seven years later, they meet again. #1 seed LSU will face #4 seed Stony Brook Friday night in the Baton Rouge Regional.

NCAA pairings were announced Monday. LSU and Stony Brook play at 6:00 pm. #2 seed Southern Miss will play #3 seed Arizona State at Noon, Friday.

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri said seven years have passed since Stony Brook eliminated LSU by winning games 2 and 3 of the Super Regional at the Box.

Mainieri said the Tigers have momentum because of their starting pitching.

The return of Cole Henry from injury, along with Eric Walker, and freshman Landon Marceaux give the Tigers an impressive trio of starters.

Mainieri would not discuss his pitching rotation heading into the weekend.

The regional will continue Saturday and Sunday, and could stretch into Monday, if necessary. The regional is double elimination.

LSU was the 13th national seed. The winner of the Baton Rouge regional will be paired with the winner of the Athens, Georgia regional in the Super Regionals next weekend.