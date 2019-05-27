Service Members Hold Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Local residents gathered at The Chalmette National Cemetery to remember our fallen U.S. Service Members.

The memorial day remembrance ceremony started at 12:30 on Sunday afternoon. About 100 people gathered around the grave site in honor of The United States soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Among the audience stood Retired Lieutenant Colonel from the U.S. Army, Gregory Player. Player told WGNO a lot of work goes into this noble event. "Each year, the Park Service and the Veterans of Foreign Wars local post here in Chalmette to honor our veterans through a service."

This service that's been happening for over three decades. The retired lieutenant says, keeping this tradition is important to the community. "So that we don't forget exactly why over a million people have died for this country in military service."

Ron Merril has been a park ranger for 45 years. The Vet tells us he hasn't missed a single ceremony for one simple reason. "The story. The story of The Battle of the New Orleans - the War of 1812 and it's impact."

The ceremony guests got to ring a bell in honor of their fallen soldier.

The ceremony lasted just over an hour. The V.F.W. and National Park Service are expecting to hold another memorial service next may.