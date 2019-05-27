Memorial Day weekend officer’s murder remains unsolved four years later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- As we all pause to remember our troops who have made the ultimate sacrifice, CrimeStoppers is also hoping people will remember a police officer who was shot and killed during the Memorial Day weekend.

On May 24, 2015 -- during the Memorial Day holiday weekend -- Housing Authority of New Orleans police officer James Bennett was patrolling a construction site on Erato Street in Central City. The NOPD says someone shot Bennett while he was inside his car.

The car continued to roll for about a block before coming to a stop at the corner of Freret Street. Officer Bennett was found dead behind the wheel.

Initially the reward was $5,000 then $10,000. Before long, the reward was increased to $35,000 with the ATF providing $25,000 and CrimeStoppers supplying the rest.

One year after the murder, the NOPD located Bennett's stolen Glock pistol and charged a suspect with illegal possession of a firearm. But now four years after Bennett's death, the case remains unsolved.

If you can help solve the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don't have to reveal your name and you could be eligible to earn at $35,000 reward.

