Man killed after crashing car into a horse

HAMMOND, LA – An unrestrained driver was killed after his vehicle crashed into a horse, veered off the road, and flipped.

Around 3 A.M. on Sunday May 2, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a fatal crash on LA 1040, Old Baton Rouge Highway, near Baker Lane in Tangipahoa Parish.

The crash has claimed the life of 21-year-old Javonte Lamone Johnson.

The initial investigation led troopers to determine that the crash occurred as Johnson was driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta eastbound on LA 1040.

A dark colored horse was standing in the eastbound lane.

Johnson braked and swerved slightly to the left, but struck the horse.

The impact caused heavy damage to the windshield and roof of Johnson’s vehicle.

Following the crash, Johnson’s vehicle continued beneath the horse, ran off the left side of the roadway, and overturned.

Johnson was unrestrained at the time of the crash, and was ejected from his vehicle.

He sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’sOffice.

Impairment is unknown, but blood samples were collected and will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

The horse was killed in the crash.

Ownership of the horse is part of the ongoing investigation.