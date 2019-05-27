× Gretna police officers save woman from burning building

GRETNA, LA – A 71-year-old woman was rescued by police officers after her home went up in flames.

On May 25, members of the Gretna PD, EMS, and David Crockett Fire Department responded to a 911 call on Chilo Street in Gretna.

Upon arrival, initial officers noticed the front of a home engulfed in flames.

Officers discovered the home owner trapped in the backyard behind a locked gate.

Reports show the officers used what little tools they had access to, but were able to rescue the woman to safety.

Although the home is a total loss, the officers quick thinking and fast actions saved the woman’s life.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.