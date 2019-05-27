Gretna police officers save woman from burning building

Posted 4:10 PM, May 27, 2019, by

GRETNA, LA – A 71-year-old woman was rescued by police officers after her home went up in flames.

On May 25, members of the Gretna PD, EMS, and David Crockett Fire Department responded to a 911 call on Chilo Street in Gretna.

Upon arrival, initial officers noticed the front of a home engulfed in flames.

Officers discovered the home owner trapped in the backyard behind a locked gate.

Reports show the officers used what little tools they had access to, but were able to rescue the woman to safety.

Although the home is a total loss, the officers quick thinking and fast actions saved the woman’s life.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.