1 dead, 1 injured after 7th Ward shooting

New Orleans- The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting last night in the 7th Ward that killed one man and injured a woman.

Police say that the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday night in the 2200 block of St. Anthony Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered that the man was shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No word yet on her condition or the severity of her injury.

The NOPD is trying to figure out why the shooting occurred.

If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.