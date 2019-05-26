Tulane and LSU host joint football camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- Tulane University and LSU hosted their third annual joint football camp Sunday afternoon, featuring high school players from not only Louisiana but from across the country as well. Hundreds of athletes participated in testing drills and position-specific drills in front of the Green Wave and Tigers coaches, and also coaches from other college programs around the state. The one-day event was a collective effort from the Louisiana colleges to evaluate and recruit more in-state talent to their teams.

"When I got the job and Coach O got it," said Tulane Head Football Coach Willie Fritz. "He wanted to try and close these borders down and we'd like to do that too. There's a lot of great talent here and the more kids that we can keep in the state, going to school here at Tulane and playing football, especially those so called 3-star, 4-star, 5-star guys, the better-off it's going to be for us."

"It's always going to be a battle," said LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron. "You can never rest. Per capita, Louisiana has one of the best populations of football in the country. Everybody knows that. We produce some great players so obviously other people want to come. But the more we can win at LSU, the more we can be visible in the state, we can keep our guys in the state."