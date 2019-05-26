× Postseason at the Box: LSU to Host Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. – The NCAA announced Sunday night that LSU will serve as one of 16 host sites for the NCAA Baseball Regional Round.

The four-team, double-elimination regional at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field will begin on Friday. The matchups for the Baton Rouge Regional and the entire 64-team field will be announced at 11 a.m. CT Monday on ESPNU.

Below is ticket information for the 2019 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional:

LSU Season Ticket Holder Deadline – Monday, May 27, at 5 p.m. Season ticket holders can order by logging into their online account at www.LSUTIX.net or by calling the LSU Ticket Office at 225-578-2184 or toll free at 800-960-8587. The LSU Ticket Office will be open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All-session books will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 30, at 8 a.m. The sale will be available online at www.LSUTIX.net or by calling the ticket office or by visiting the ticket office in person

Individual session tickets will go on sale at a later time to be announced.

Article courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department.