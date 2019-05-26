New sculptures honoring U.S. Airmen at National World War II Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- At the National World War II Museum today they unveiled new sculptures honoring fallen airmen.

These monumental bronze sculptures were made by Major Fredric Arnold. He made them to honor more than 88-thousand U.S. Airmen killed during the war.

Arnold flew 50 combat missions himself. He started making these sculptures at the age of 87 and finished them at age 94.

Major Fredric Arnold passed away on Memorial Day last year.

The set of sculptures is called, 'Lest We Forget: The Mission.' They will be on display outside of the National World War II Museum.