First ever ‘Seafood Trap Fest’ boiling up some fun!

NEW ORLEANS-- The first annual "Seafood Trap Fest" took place on Sunday at The Art Garage.

Rapper, actor, and producer 5th Ward Weebie along with fellow rapper and cooking partner B. Streezy put on this event filled with food and fun. There were several flavorful seafood dishes prepared by local restaurants.

The music lineup included Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs, Lisa Amos, Stooges Brass Band, Choppa, Wild Wayne, DJ Raj Smoove, 5th Ward Weebie, G-Funk Band, and Hotboy Ronald.

This event is a family-friendly event and goes until 8 p.m. tonight.