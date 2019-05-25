LSU softball’s season comes to an end

Posted 7:16 PM, May 25, 2019, by , Updated at 07:25PM, May 25, 2019

Minneapolis, Minn. — Minnesota defeated LSU 3-0 Saturday evening, winning the best-of-three NCAA Super Regional series 2-0 and eliminating the Tigers from the tournament.

This one was scoreless until the top of the 5th when Allie Arneson hit a solo home run to get the Gophers on the board. It stayed that way until the 7th inning, when Minnesota added two more runs, making it a 3-0 heading into the final frame. LSU struggled at the plate all game against Gophers starter Amber Fiser and the bottom of the 7th was no different. LSU grounded out, had a hit by pitch and two more ground outs to end the game.

Fiser, who also got the win for Minnesota in game one, finished this one with a compete game shut-out, giving-up just 3 hits and striking-out 4. LSU starter Maribeth Gorsuch got the loss, going 6 and two-thirds giving-up 7 hits and all 3 runs. She struck-out 5.

Offensively for LSU (43-19),  Shemiah Sanchez, Savannah Stewart and Taryn Antoine were the only LSU Tigers who recorded a hit in the game.

