Take a look at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on Disneyland’s new guide map

Disney Parks unveiled a new map on Friday that includes Galaxy’s Edge, the immersive Star Wars themed land that opens next week at Disneyland in California.

The 14-acre Galaxy’s Edge takes up Disneyland’s back left corner, where it will be accessible from Fantasyland, Critter Country and Frontierland.

The colorful rendering provides a first look into what Galaxy’s Edge will look like on opening day. On the map, there is a Millenium Falcon parked in Black Spire Outpost, which is described as a bustling trading port on the planet Batuu.

Smuggler’s Run allows guests to fly the Millennium Falcon using state-of-the-art video rendering technology. There are also shops in which guests can build their own lightsabers, and restaurants like Oga’s Cantina will serve galactic fare like Blue Milk and fried Endorian tip-yip.

Galaxy’s Edge is a major investment for Disney’s parks and resorts unit. The company reportedly spent $1 billion creating an immersive experience for guests.

When guests pilot the Millennium Falcon, their choices on the ride will impact their experiences in the rest of Galaxy’s Edge.

“We want the place to feel deep, so that your relationship with it can also have that kind of depth,” Disney Imagineer Scott Trowbridge, the creative force behind the expansion, told CNN Business last month.

A second Galaxy’s Edge will open at Disney World in Florida in late August.