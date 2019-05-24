NOLA’s Roots of Music is headed to France and could use your help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- One of our city's premiere music education programs is headed to the other side of the globe, but to get there they need help.

Morgan Stewart, Executive Director of The Roots of Music explains, "We use music education as this fun exciting way to get students to join this amazing community program. We give them an instrument and they immediately begin to take responsibility. One band, one sound bringing a strong sense of pride for their city."

With 175 students from 40 different schools, 'The Roots' cultivates students, some as young as 9 and teaches them life skills.

At the end of May, the kids embark on a ten-day adventure abroad.

Stewart says, "Music can bring you anywhere and this year we are on our way to Normandy in France, for the Jazz Festival and to celebrate the 75th anniversary of D-Day."

To get there it takes money, and to help there's a GoFundMe page where anyone can contribute.

"It's only been up a few days and it's been a steady increase, but we are only about $20,000 from our goal," according to Stewart.