LSU softball loses NCAA Super Regional opener
Minneapolis, Minn. — The LSU Tigers dropped their first game of their NCAA Super Regional series with Minnesota Friday evening 5-3. The Tigers took the early lead, when Aliyah Andrews scored on a throwing error in the top of the third. In the bottom half, Minnesota responded with a solo home run by Maddie Houlihan to lead-off the inning and tie the game at one. Right after, in the top of the 4th, the Tigers responded with a lead-off homer of their own. Amber Serrett took one for a ride opposite field over the scoreboard– LSU’s 74th home run of the season– which put them back out front 2-1. LSU added to that lead later in the 4th with the RBI single from Amanda Sanchez, which scored Elyse Thornhill. That 3-1 LSU lead was soon erased though, as the Gophers scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 4th to take their first lead of the game, which they never gave up after that.
Shelbi Sunseri started in the circle for LSU but only lasted 3.2 innings, giving-up 5 runs on 7 hits and walking 5. She was tagged with the loss. Maribeth Gorsuch came-in to finish the game for the Tigers, giving-up no hits and no runs in 2.1 innings of work. Amber Fiser got the win for the Gophers, pitching a complete game. She gave-up 8 hits, 3 runs and struck-out 7.
At the plate, Shemiah Sanchez and Elyse Thornhill each had two hits apiece for LSU. Maddie Houlihan and Allie Arneson both had 2 hits and 2 RBI for Minnesota.
Game two in the best-of-three series between the Tigers (43-18) and the Gophers (45-12) is Saturday at 5:00 p.m. (CT). If LSU wins Saturday’s game, they will force a third and final game on Sunday, with a trip to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City on the line. If LSU loses to the Gophers again Saturday, their season is over and Minnesota will advance.