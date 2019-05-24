× LSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Pearl River

Pearl River- A Slidell man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a tree yesterday in Pearl River.

Louisiana State Police say that the crash happened around 2:45 Thursday afternoon near LA 1090 (Military Road) at Forest Ridge Loop.

Troopers say that 70-year-old Daniel James Wehr was riding the motorcycle northbound on the roadway when his bike ran off the right side of the road, striking a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Troopers say that Wehr was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but he was not wearing the equipped seatbelt.

Impairment is not suspected. Toxicology results are pending testing by the St Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.