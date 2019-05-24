Legendary St. Augustine coach Otis Washington dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Otis "Coach Wash" Washington the most successful coach in the history of St. Augustine football and an icon throughout the state of Louisiana, passed away this morning.

Washington coached 11 years at St. Augustine High School from 1969 to 1979, accumulating a career record of 113-17-1 and guiding the Purple Knights to 11 consecutive winning seasons, seven district titles and three state championships.

Washington was named New Orleans States-Item Coach Of The Year in 1970 and honored with the Louisiana Sportswriters Association Coach Of The Year award in 1972.

In 2015 he was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall Of Fame.

Coach Washington was 80 years old.