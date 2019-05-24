Impaired driver arrested in construction zone crash that injures trooper

BATON ROUGE – State Troopers arrested the woman after she crashed into a marked LSP Tahoe, injuring an officer.

Around 11:45 P.M. on May 23, troopers with the LSP began investigating an injury crash involving a trooper on I-10 westbound.

The crash happened east of LA Hwy 3246 (Siegen Ln.) in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Volha Tryshyna, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on the scene.

Troopers intend to charge her with DWI, vehicular negligent injuring, and careless operation.

The trooper sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, and is expected to make a full recovery.

The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as a trooper was working in a traffic construction zone.

The trooper was stopped in the right lane in a fully-marked, LSP vehicle with emergency lights activated.

A construction “crash-truck” was positioned behind the Tahoe.

At the same time, Tryshyna was traveling westbound on I-10 in a 2016 Jeep Cherokee.

Tryshyna passed the “crash-truck” and struck the rear of the LSP Tahoe.

Tryshyna was properly restrained at the time of the crash and was uninjured, and impairment on her part is suspected.

This crash remains under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.