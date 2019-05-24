Donate blood and receive a free ticket to the Audubon Zoo or Aquarium

NEW ORLEANS – The Blood Center has partnered with the Audubon Nature Institute to “Save the Humans.”

Donate blood this week at Oakwood, Southland or Lakeside Mall, or any donor center, and you will receive a free tickets to an Audubon facility.

Lakeside Shopping Center

Skylight at Veterans Entrance

Now- Saturday: 10-8 p.m.

Sunday, May 26: Noon-6 p.m.

Monday, May 27: 10-8 p.m.

Oakwood Center Mall

Near Children’s Place

Monday, May 17: Noon-5 p.m.

Southland Mall

Bloodmobile at JC Penney Entrance

Saturday, May 25: Noon-6 p.m.

Sunday, May 26: Noon-5 p.m.

Monday, May 27: Noon-6 p.m.

The Blood Center will be handing out passes and donors can choose from the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, Zoo or Butterfly Garden and Insectarium from the Audubon Nature Institute.

“Summer time is always tough on our blood supply,” says Paul Adams, Public Relations Manager for The Blood Center. “It’s because of partnerships with organizations like the Audubon Nature Institute and our community shopping centers that blood is available to patients in our area when they need it.”

The Blood Center, a nonprofit organization, is the primary supplier of blood to more than 30 area hospitals and outpatient facilities throughout Southeast LA and Southern MS.

Studies show one in three of us will need blood at some point in our lives.

To maintain a healthy and stable community blood supply, The Blood Center must collect between 300 to 350 pints of blood every day.

